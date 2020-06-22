Police make 2 arrests in 2019 shooting deaths of Jonathan Davis and Giovanni Delahaye

Peel police have arrested two people in connection with the fatal shootings of a 17-year-old boy in Malton and a 28-year-old man in Mississauga from 2019.

At a press conference on Tuesday morning, police released details into both investigations and a vehicle they say connects the two shootings.

Safeer Ahmad, 19, of Mississauga and Jahvon Valdez, 21, of Brampton have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the deaths of Jonathan Davis and Giovanni Delahaye.

Officers say they say that their investigations are "far from over" and that they are still looking for seven other suspects.

Davis' death shocked the Malton area last September, after he was gunned down in broad daylight.

Police say a group of people were hanging out at the back of an apartment building on Darcelle Avenue near Morning Star and Goreway Drives around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2019 when two vehicles carrying nine suspects pulled into the parking lot.

Surveillance footage released by police shows seven armed suspects getting out of the cars and spreading out across the parking lot, while two getaway drivers turned their vehicles around to make an exit.

Seconds later, the suspects could be seen opening fire on a group of more than a dozen people, who tried to run away or take cover behind parked cars.

At the time, former Peel Police Chief Chris McCord described the incident as families running from a "hail of bullets."

3 bystanders shot

Supt. Martin Ottaway said the suspects fired at least 141 shots, with stray bullets hitting 15 different apartments and nine different vehicles.

He said that six people were shot, including three innocent bystanders.

One of those bystanders was Davis, a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed standing in a parkette near his home.

He was a Grade 12 student just weeks into his final year of high school at Lincoln M. Alexander Secondary School and was waiting to be picked up by family members.



Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel police say that forensic evidence has been used to link the fatal shootings of 17-year-old Jonathan Davis and 28-year-old Giovanni Delahaye to one suspect vehicle caught on camera at both crime scenes. (Supplied by Selma Alincy and Giovanni Muzik)

Ottaway said that the two other bystanders, a 50-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl, were also shot. They were both in separate apartments within the building when they were hit by stray bullets.

Hours after the shooting, Ontario Province Police (OPP) found one of the suspect vehicles, a Hyundai Santa Fe, on fire in Caledon.

Investigators say they believe the second suspect vehicle involved in Davis' shooting death, a Nissan Sentra, was then used in a fatal drive-by shooting one month later.

Second fatal shooting in Mississauga

On Oct. 22, 2019, police say, two suspects pulled alongside another vehicle on the off-ramp from Highway 410 to Derry Road and opened fire on a car that was stopped at a red light, killing 28-year-old Giovanni Delahaye.

The driver of that vehicle then took off, police said. Delahaye was pronounced dead at the scene.



Two other people in the car, a 17-year-old male and a 26-year-old woman, suffered critical gunshot wounds but survived after being rushed to hospital, police say.

OPP officers later found that vehicle involved in the highway shooting similarly burned out.

Ottaway told reporters that forensic evidence has since been used to link both shootings.

Delahaye's death and several other incidents along Highway 410 prompted Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown to demand security cameras in areas near the highway.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said in a statement that the Davis and Delahaye families are now one step closer to receiving closure and the justice they deserve.



"We will not tolerate gang violence in our city, and I'm confident that by working together with the community, Peel Police will identify anyone else that may be involved, and ensure they too are brought before the courts," she said.