Toronto·New

Pedestrian fatally struck by train at Malton GO station

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train at the Malton GO station in Mississauga.

GO Transit confirms death at Malton station

CBC News ·
Peel police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train at the Malton GO station Friday night. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

Peel police responded to a call just after 7 p.m. at the station. The tracks have been temporarily closed as police investigate.

GO Transit confirmed the death in a tweet via its Kitchener Train account.

"Fatality investigation east of Malton GO still ongoing," it wrote. "Emergency workers on site and GO train will not be able to move through the area until given permission."

The investigation is ongoing.

