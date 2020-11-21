Multiple GTA malls extend weekend hours ahead of lockdown

Several malls in the Greater Toronto Area are extending their hours Saturday and Sunday in anticipation of a rush of visitors ahead of Monday's lockdown that will see shopping centres close.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Scarborough Town Centre will now be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. this weekend as well.

The malls are looking to encourage shoppers to avoid visiting at peak hours, which are typically 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, as they expect an influx of people will want to get their shopping done prior to lockdown, they said in a media release.

They said the shopping centres have worked closely with public health and they encourage shoppers to use live chat features and mapping tools to plan out visits in advance.

The closure of malls comes as many have begun their holiday shopping.

Yorkdale is extending operating hours this weekend to safely manage an anticipated increase in visitors and to minimize congestion in the shopping centre. Our extended hours of 11am-9pm will make it more convenient for customers to avoid the peak shopping period between 1pm-4pm. <a href="https://t.co/5qSfKD0JVP">pic.twitter.com/5qSfKD0JVP</a> —@YorkdaleStyle

Monday's lockdown for Toronto and Peel Region was announced by Premier Doug Ford on Friday and will last a minimum of 28 days in an attempt to curb a staggering rise in COVID-19 cases.

Shuttering non-essential retailers and limiting malls to curbside pick up only is one of several restrictions coming into effect Monday. You can read more about the restrictions here.

Shoppers are encouraged to visit the malls' websites to see which retailers are offering curbside pick up and mall restaurants may offer take out and delivery, the release states.