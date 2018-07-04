Police excavate ravine near home where Bruce McArthur worked as a landscaper

Toronto police on Wednesday began a new search of a forested ravine at the back of the property where the remains of men believed murdered by alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur were discovered earlier this year.

According to Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga, the lead investigator on McArthur's case, the search teams are looking for more remains, or any other remains belonging to previously identified victims.

The dig could take several months to complete, he added, as all of the trees and undergrowth need to be removed before breaking ground.

The decision to restart the excavation at the Mallory Crescent property came after canine units indicated in May that more remains may be buried there.

McArthur, 66, worked as a landscaper at the home, located in the leafy north Toronto suburb of Leaside, before his arrest in January. He has since been charged with eight counts of first-degree murder.

He is accused of killing: Skandaraj Navaratnam, Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Abdulbasir Faizi, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, and Majeed Kayhan.

Body parts belonging to seven of those men were found in garden planters situated throughout the property during searches in the winter and early spring. However, Kayhan's remains have yet to be identified, Idsinga said.

Police have also investigated some 100 other properties where McArthur worked over the years, Idsinga said, but found no reason to excavate those sites.