'Malicious code' embedded on LCBO site, customer data may be compromised

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario says an unauthorized party embedded "malicious code" on its website to obtain customer information, and personal data may have been compromised.

In a statement Thursday, the LCBO says customers who provided personal information on check-out pages on its website and proceeded to its payment page between Jan. 5 and Jan. 10 may have had their information compromised.

"We are continuing our investigation into the incident to identify the specific customers impacted so that we can communicate with them directly," a statement on Twitter from LCBO reads.

The provincial Crown corporation had said Wednesday that it was investigating a cybersecurity incident that knocked out its website and mobile app — both are now operating again.

It says that could include names, email and mailing addresses, credit card information, Aeroplan numbers and LCBO account passwords.

The corporation also says it's reset all LCBO.com account passwords, and that all customers will be prompted to reset their passwords when they log in.

It recommends everyone who started or completed payment for orders on LCBO.com during the affected time period to monitor credit card statements for suspicious transactions "out of an abundance of caution."

Orders placed through the LCBO mobile app or vintagesshoponline.com were not affected, it says.