Male victim shot in Rexdale dies in hospital

A male shot near a Rexdale shopping plaza on Wednesday night has died in hospital, according to Toronto police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive area around 9:20 p.m. for multiple reports of gunshots.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre, where he later died. Police described him as "in his late teens" but were not able to say his exact age.

At least a dozen shell casing markers could be seen on the ground and a number of vehicles were present within the taped-off perimeter.

Four people were seen fleeing the scene, according to Toronto police. No suspect descriptions were available early Thursday.

Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over the investigation.