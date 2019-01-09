Skip to Main Content
Male victim shot in Rexdale dies in hospital

A male shot near a Rexdale shopping plaza on Wednesday night has died in hospital, according to Toronto police.

4 people were seen fleeing the scene in a shopping plaza, police said

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive area around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. (John Hanley/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive area around 9:20 p.m. for multiple reports of gunshots. 

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre, where he later died. Police described him as "in his late teens" but were not able to say his exact age. 

At least a dozen shell casing markers could be seen on the ground and a number of vehicles were present within the taped-off perimeter. 

Four people were seen fleeing the scene, according to Toronto police. No suspect descriptions were available early Thursday.

Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. 

