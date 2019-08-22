Skip to Main Content
Man found unresponsive in Mississauga pool
Peel paramedics say a man, believed to be in his 50s, has been taken to hospital after being found unresponsive in a pool in Mississauga on Thursday.

EMS called to Eglinton and Winston Churchill Boulevard shortly before noon

Emergency crews were called to the Eglington and Winston Churchill area in Mississauga around 11:47 a.m. (Peel Regional Police)

Emergency crews were called to the Eglington and Winston Churchill area around 11:47 a.m.

The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

