Man found unresponsive in Mississauga pool
Peel paramedics say a man, believed to be in his 50s, has been taken to hospital after being found unresponsive in a pool in Mississauga on Thursday.
EMS called to Eglinton and Winston Churchill Boulevard shortly before noon
Emergency crews were called to the Eglington and Winston Churchill area around 11:47 a.m.
The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.