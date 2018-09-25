Male teen pronounced dead at scene of Regent Park shooting

A male in his teens is dead following a shooting in Regent Park Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to 230 Sackville St., an apartment building near Dundas Street East, around 4:21 p.m., Gary Long, a spokesperson for Toronto police, told CBC Toronto.

Paramedics worked on the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Toronto Paramedics said the victim is believed to be between 13 and 19 years of age.

Long could not say whether the shooting happened inside or outside the building.

Homicide investigators are working on the case.