North York shooting leaves teen boy with life-threatening injuries, paramedics say

A teenage boy is in critical condition after a shooting in North York overnight, according to Toronto paramedics.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Toronto police say they found a teen boy who had been shot with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital.

Police have provided no information on what may have happened or potential suspects, but say a firearm was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.