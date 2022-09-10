Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North York shooting leaves teen boy with life-threatening injuries, paramedics say

Toronto Police say a teenage boy has life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting on Saturday.

Police say a firearm was recovered at the scene, no information on potential suspects yet

Toronto police are investigating a west end shooting that left one man with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

A teenage boy is in critical condition after a shooting in North York overnight, according to Toronto paramedics.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Toronto police say they found a teen boy who had been shot with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital.

Police have provided no information on what may have happened or potential suspects, but say a firearm was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

