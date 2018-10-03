Male teen dead after shooting near 2 Scarborough high schools

A teenager has died of his injuries after a shooting in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to a shooting near Sheppard Avenue East and Birchmount Road around 1:30 p.m.



They found a male, who they believe to be 17 or 18 years of age, with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but later died, police said.

This latest killing has pushed the number of homicides for the year in Toronto to 83.

Toronto police said the shooting occurred in "relatively close proximity" to two high schools, near Bonis Avenue and Birchmount Road. Police said there are no injuries reported in either school.

Suspect still at large

Toronto Police Insp. Joanna Beaven-Desjardins said the suspect is still at large.

"There was some information that possibly a suspect may have gone to Stephen Leacock [Collegiate Institute]. That has not been confirmed," she told reporters at the scene.

"But under the abundance of caution we brought in our emergency task force to ensure that that information is either confirmed or denied."

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the shooting around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. (Oliver Walters/CBC)

Following the shooting, the Toronto District School Board had four schools in lockdown but this was lifted shortly before 5 p.m. police said.

In response to the shooting, the city councillor for the area, James Karygiannis, reiterated his position that guns have absolutely no place in the city of Toronto and handguns have no place in Canada.

Karygiannis, who represents Ward 39, Scarborough-Agincourt, said it's about time the federal government steps up to the plate and bans them.

"This is the reason that we should ban guns and get them off our streets to make sure that our kids are safe when they're going to school and when they are coming back home," Karygiannis said.

"One of the things that I had proposed was a repository for us to lock all the guns and if people want to get the legitimate guns to go shooting and to go hunting they would be able to go and get them from there."