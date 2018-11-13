New
Male taken to trauma centre without vital signs in Highway 410 crash
A male has been rushed to a trauma centre without vital signs after a vehicle drove off Highway 410 into a ditch in Mississauga early Tuesday, Peel paramedics say.
Police investigation has closed stretch of northbound Highway 410 from Highway 403 to Highway 401
A police investigation has closed a stretch of northbound Highway 410 from Highway 403 to Highway 401, Ontario Provincial Police say.
The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.