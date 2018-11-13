Skip to Main Content
Male taken to trauma centre without vital signs in Highway 410 crash
A male has been rushed to a trauma centre without vital signs after a vehicle drove off Highway 410 into a ditch in Mississauga early Tuesday, Peel paramedics say.

Police investigation has closed stretch of northbound Highway 410 from Highway 403 to Highway 401

CBC News ·
A police investigation has closed a stretch of northbound Highway 410 from Highway 403 to Highway 401 after a vehicle drove into a ditch early Tuesday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A police investigation has closed a stretch of northbound Highway 410 from Highway 403 to Highway 401, Ontario Provincial Police say. 

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. 

