Male taken to hospital with life threatening injuries in Thornhill shooting
Toronto

A male victim has been taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a shooting in Thornhill, York Regional Police say.

No word on suspects, police say

York Regional Police say a male has been rushed to a trauma centre following a shooting in Thornhill. (Greg Ross/CBC)

A male has been taking to hospital with life threatening injuries following a shooting in Thornhill, York Regional Police say. 

Police were called to a strip plaza in the northwest corner at Steeles Avenue West and Yonge Street at around 6:35 p.m., police told CBC News. 

A male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and paramedics rushed him to a trauma centre. 

Police say they have no information yet on suspects and are asking anyone with information to call 905-881-1221 and speak to detectives at extension 7241.

