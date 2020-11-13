Male taken to hospital with life threatening injuries in Thornhill shooting

A male has been taking to hospital with life threatening injuries following a shooting in Thornhill, York Regional Police say.

Police were called to a strip plaza in the northwest corner at Steeles Avenue West and Yonge Street at around 6:35 p.m., police told CBC News.

A male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and paramedics rushed him to a trauma centre.

Police say they have no information yet on suspects and are asking anyone with information to call 905-881-1221 and speak to detectives at extension 7241.