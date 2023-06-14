Man in his 60s dies in Lake Ontario after report of swimmer in distress
Peel police pulled the body of a man in his 60s out of Lake Ontario on Wednesday evening after a report of a swimmer in distress.
The body of a man in his 60s was pulled from Lake Ontario on Wednesday evening after a report of a swimmer in distress.
Peel Regional Police said the body was found in the water off Mississauga in the area of Lakefront Promenade. Several calls were made to 911 shortly before 4 p.m.
Both Peel police's marine unit and Mississauga firefighters searched for the man. The water was believed to be relatively calm at the time.
Police spokesperson Const. Tyler Bell-Morena told reporters that the marine unit found the man at about 6 p.m.
The man was believed to be by himself in the water, he said. No witnesses entered the water, he added.