Man in his 20s seriously injured in Koreatown stabbing

A man in his 20s has been transported to hospital after being stabbed in a building in Koreatown Monday afternoon.

Investigators believe victim was stabbed with kitchen knife in the Bloor Street W and Palmerston Avenue area

CBC News ·
Police were called to this building in Koreatown on Monday afternoon, after a man believed to be in his 20s was seriously injured in a stabbing (Rob Krbavac/CBC)

A man believed to be in his 20s is seriously injured in a stabbing in Koreatown early Monday afternoon. 

Toronto police were called around 12:15 p.m. to a building in the Bloor Street West and Palmerston Avenue area.

When emergency responders arrived they found a man conscious and breathing, suffering from a stab wound to his upper body, Toronto paramedics said. 

He was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition. 

Katrina Arrongante, a spokesperson for Toronto police, says investigators believe the victim was stabbed with a kitchen knife. 

Police are searching for a male suspect believed to be in his 30s, with a short beard who fled the scene on foot, Arrogante said. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket and a backpack, running east on Bloor Street W. 

A Toronto police officer can be seen through the glass door of building in Koreatown. Police were called to the scene on Monday after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing. (Rob Krbavac/CBC)

