Man in his 20s seriously injured in Koreatown stabbing
Investigators believe victim was stabbed with kitchen knife in the Bloor Street W and Palmerston Avenue area
A man believed to be in his 20s is seriously injured in a stabbing in Koreatown early Monday afternoon.
Toronto police were called around 12:15 p.m. to a building in the Bloor Street West and Palmerston Avenue area.
When emergency responders arrived they found a man conscious and breathing, suffering from a stab wound to his upper body, Toronto paramedics said.
He was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Katrina Arrongante, a spokesperson for Toronto police, says investigators believe the victim was stabbed with a kitchen knife.
Police are searching for a male suspect believed to be in his 30s, with a short beard who fled the scene on foot, Arrogante said. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket and a backpack, running east on Bloor Street W.