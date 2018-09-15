Boy, 16, dies of shooting in Scarborough

A boy, 16, has died following a shooting in Scarborough on Friday evening, Toronto police say.

Police said they were called to the area of Bellamy Road and Porchester Drive, near Eglinton Avenue East, at about 6:45 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the teen on the ground, with apparent gunshot shots and without vital signs.

Toronto paramedics rushed the teen to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. He was pronounced dead in hospital, police said.

Police found a few shell casings on the ground.

"Officers and detectives are still on the scene. We're still investigating," Katrina Arrogante, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said Saturday.

A person on a balcony called paramedics about the shooting, Steve Henderson, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, said on Saturday.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

A number of suspects, wearing masks, were seen getting into an SUV, which then fled the area.

Anyone who saw the shooting and suspects, or who has video footage, is urged to call police.

The teen is Toronto's 77th homicide victim of the year.