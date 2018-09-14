Skip to Main Content
Male without vital signs after shooting in Scarborough, police say
Male without vital signs after shooting in Scarborough, police say

Reports of 5 or 6 shots being fired, police say

Reports of 5 or 6 shots being fired, police say

A male was found without vital signs Friday evening after a shooting in Scarborough, police say.

A male was found without vital signs after a shooting in Scarborough shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday, Toronto police said.

Police said they were called to the area of Bellamy Road and Porchester Drive around 6:45 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a male with vital signs absent on the ground, according to police.

The victim was rushed to hospital on an emergency run.

