Male without vital signs after shooting in Scarborough, police say
A male was found without vital signs after he was shot in Scarborough shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday, Toronto police said.
Reports of 5 or 6 shots being fired, police say
Police said they were called to the area of Bellamy Road and Porchester Drive around 6:45 p.m.
When officers arrived they found a male with vital signs absent on the ground, according to police.
The victim was rushed to hospital on an emergency run.
Update: <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Torontomedics</a> are OS. <br>Emerg run is about to commence.<br>Anyone with info please call <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS43Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS43Div</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1706301?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1706301</a>^adc—@TPSOperations