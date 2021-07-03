Male dies in hospital after Scarborough shooting

A male has died following a shooting near Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent in Scarborough.

Toronto police responded to a call reporting a person was shot near Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Police found the male with gunshot sounds. Bullet shell casings were located nearby.

Officers initially performed CPR on the victim before paramedics rushed him to hospital. Police have not revealed whether or not the victim is a teen or a man.

Police announced at around 7:30 p.m. the victim died in hospital. His death is being treated as a homicide.

Officers remain at the scene speaking to witnesses and investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

There is no suspect information available at this time.