Male rushed to hospital after shooting near two high schools in Scarborough

Toronto police say a male has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Scarborough.

One male has life-threatening injuries, police say. (CBC News)

A male has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Scarborough.

Toronto police said the shooting occurred in "relatively close proximity" to two high schools, near Bonis Avenue and Birchmount Road.

The schools are in lock-down as a precaution, police said. 

"At this point there are no injuries reported at either school, the lock-down is just precautionary," said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

