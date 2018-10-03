Breaking
Male rushed to hospital after shooting near two high schools in Scarborough
Toronto police say a male has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Scarborough.
One victim taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Toronto police said the shooting occurred in "relatively close proximity" to two high schools, near Bonis Avenue and Birchmount Road.
The schools are in lock-down as a precaution, police said.
"At this point there are no injuries reported at either school, the lock-down is just precautionary," said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.
