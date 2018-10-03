Male rushed to hospital after shooting near two high schools in Scarborough

A male has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Scarborough.

Toronto police said the shooting occurred in "relatively close proximity" to two high schools, near Bonis Avenue and Birchmount Road.

The schools are in lock-down as a precaution, police said.

"At this point there are no injuries reported at either school, the lock-down is just precautionary," said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

More to come.