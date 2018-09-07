Male pedestrian struck and killed by driver in Mississauga

A male pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a driver in Mississauga early Friday morning, according to police.

The collision, which occurred in the area of Derry Road W. and Hurontario Street, was reported shortly after 5:50 a.m., Peel police said.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the site of the collision, police said.

Peel police's major collision bureau is investigating.

Roads in the area will be closed for several hours, police said.