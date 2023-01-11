Fatal collision closes Highway 401 westbound express lanes in Mississauga

One person was killed and another injured on Highway 401 in Mississauga early Wednesday.

Provincial police say that, according to witnesses, a male and female got out of a car that was stopped in the westbound express lanes approaching Dixie Road around 5 a.m.

The male was struck by a driver, sending him into another lane of live traffic, where he was hit by what police believe was a transport truck, said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. The trucker driver stopped before subsequently leaving the scene, witnesses told police.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was taken to hospital with minor injuries, Schmidt said. He did not provide their ages.

Police have closed all westbound express lanes just past Renforth Drive. Traffic being diverted into the collector lanes.

The closure is expected to last throughout the morning, Schmidt said.

Police are appealing for any relevant information or dashcam video of the incident.

Schmidt discussed the ongoing investigation in this video posted to Twitter: