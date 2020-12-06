Male pedestrian dead after being hit by truck in Scarborough

A male pedestrian died on Saturday after being hit by a truck in Scarborough, Toronto police said.

Police said they received reports around 6 p.m. ET that a male pedestrian had been struck by a truck at Markham Road and Finch Avenue East. When police arrived on scene, they found the pedestrian unconscious on the roadway.

Toronto paramedics arrived at the scene and determined the male's injuries were life-threatening. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene of the incident, police said.

Markham Road is closed northbound and southbound between Finch Avenue East and Nugget Avenue while police investigate, they said.