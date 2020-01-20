Male pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A male pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Monday afternoon, Peel police say.

Police say the collision happened in the area of Shawson Drive and Dixie Road.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection just after 2 p.m.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle involved remained on scene.

Police closed Dixie Road northbound as officers from the force's major collision bureau carry out an investigation.