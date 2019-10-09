Male pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

A male pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Tuesday night, Peel police say.

Police say the collision happened at Hurontario Street and Steeles Avenue. Officers were called to the intersection at about 9:40 p.m.

Peel paramedics say they rushed the pedestrian to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The pedestrian's age has not been released.

Police have closed Steeles between Hurontario Street and Lancashire Lane as officers from their major collision bureau investigate.