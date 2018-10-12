Male pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton
A pedestrian in his 30s is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Brampton, emergency responders said.
Police were called to Mavis Road and Ray Lawson Boulevard just after 9 p.m.
The collision happened near Mavis Road and Ray Lawson Boulevard just after 9 p.m. Friday.
Peel paramedics arrived to find a man without vital signs. He later died on scene.
The driver is cooperating with police.
Commuters should expect road closures and are advised to avoid the area.