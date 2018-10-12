Skip to Main Content
Male pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

Male pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

A pedestrian in his 30s is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Brampton, emergency responders said.

Police were called to Mavis Road and Ray Lawson Boulevard just after 9 p.m.

CBC News ·
Peel police were called to Mavis Road and Ray Lawson Boulevard just after 9 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck. (CBC)

A pedestrian in his 30s is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Brampton, emergency responders said. 

The collision happened near Mavis Road and Ray Lawson Boulevard just after 9 p.m. Friday.

Peel paramedics arrived to find a man without vital signs. He later died on scene. 

The driver is cooperating with police. 

Commuters should expect road closures and are advised to avoid the area.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us