Male pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

A pedestrian in his 30s is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Brampton, emergency responders said.

The collision happened near Mavis Road and Ray Lawson Boulevard just after 9 p.m. Friday.

Peel paramedics arrived to find a man without vital signs. He later died on scene.

The driver is cooperating with police.

Commuters should expect road closures and are advised to avoid the area.