Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after crash with car in Etobicoke

A male motorcyclist suffered serious, possibly life-threatening injuries in a crash with a car in Etobicoke on Thursday night, Toronto police say.

The crash occurred on The Queensway near Stock Avenue, east of Kipling Avenue. Police were called to the scene at 11:10 p.m.

Toronto paramedics took the motorcyclist, who was lying on the roadway, to a trauma centre.

Police said the driver of the car remained on the scene.

The Queensway was closed while officers from traffic services investigated.

Debris from the motorcycle was scattered on the road.