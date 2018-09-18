Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist in his 40s dead after being hit by car

A motorcyclist in his 40s is dead after being hit by a car near Keele Street and Aileen Avenue Tuesday evening, Toronto paramedics say.

Police were called to Keele Street and Aileen Avenue just before 7 p.m. Tuesday

Keele Street is closed in both directions from Nashville Avenue to Rogers Road. (David Donnelly/CBC)

A motorcyclist in his 40s is dead after being hit by a car near Keele Street and Aileen Avenue Tuesday evening, Toronto paramedics said. 

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. and reportedly found the man underneath the car with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics said that the man was later pronounced dead on scene.

Keele Street is closed in both directions from Nashville Avenue to Rogers Road. 

