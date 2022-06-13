Motorcyclist dead after crash in North York
A male motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Toronto on Monday evening, police say.
Crash happened at Sheppard Avenue West and Sentinel Road
The crash happened in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Sentinel Road. Emergency crews were called to the area at 6:15 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released the motorcyclist's age.
Road closures are in place.