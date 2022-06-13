Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Motorcyclist dead after crash in North York

A male motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Toronto on Monday evening, police say.

Crash happened at Sheppard Avenue West and Sentinel Road

Toronto police are investigating a crash that has left a motorcyclist dead on Monday evening. (David Donnelly/CBC)

The crash happened in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Sentinel Road. Emergency crews were called to the area at 6:15 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the motorcyclist's age.

Road closures are in place.

