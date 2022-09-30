Male motorcyclist dead after crash in Etobicoke

A male motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Etobicoke on Thursday night, Peel paramedics say.

The crash happened in the area of Skyway Avenue and Dixon Road. Toronto police were called at about 7:20 p.m. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Skyway Avenue, northbound and southbound, is closed from Dixon to Meridian Roads as officers reconstruct the crash.

The victim's age was not released.

Peel Region paramedics attended the crash, which occurred near Mississauga.