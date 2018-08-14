Male motorcyclist dead after crash in Oakville, police say

A male motorcyclist is dead following a crash at the intersection of Wyecroft Road and Sinclair Road in Oakville, Halton regional police say.

Police said officers responded to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle shortly after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead. The driver of the second vehicle remained on the scene.

Wyecroft Road is closed between Sinclair Road and Dorval Drive and will be for some time as collision reconstruction officers investigate.