Male in life-threatening condition after shooting in Scarborough
The male has been rushed to a trauma centre
A young male is in life-threatening condition after a shooting near Markham and Ellesmere roads, Toronto police say.
Investigators say they received reports of multiple gunshots in the area.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a young male with a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to a trauma centre, according to paramedics.
Police say one person is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
A lockdown was initiated after dismissal at Woburn Collegiate Institute, but it has since been lifted.
All southbound lanes of Markham Road are now closed at Progress Avenue. Westbound traffic is diverting northbound onto Markham Road.
