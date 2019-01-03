Skip to Main Content
Male transported to trauma centre in life-threatening condition following shooting in Mississauga

Male transported to trauma centre in life-threatening condition following shooting in Mississauga

A male victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Mississauga, Peel police say.

The shooting happened near Derry and Airport roads, police say

CBC News ·
Around 10 p.m., police responded to a call for a shooting near Derry and Airport roads. (CBC)

A male victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Mississauga, Peel police say.

Around 10 p.m., police responded to a call for a shooting near Derry and Airport roads. 

Peel police's tactical and canine units went to the scene. 

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is being asked to contact police.

  
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|