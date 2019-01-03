Male transported to trauma centre in life-threatening condition following shooting in Mississauga
A male victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Mississauga, Peel police say.
The shooting happened near Derry and Airport roads, police say
A male victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Mississauga, Peel police say.
Around 10 p.m., police responded to a call for a shooting near Derry and Airport roads.
Peel police's tactical and canine units went to the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting is being asked to contact police.
Tac and K9 in the area of Derry / Airport for a shooting<br>One victim suffered a gunshot wound. Unknown extent of injury at this time. <br>Please avoid area.<br>Call received 10:02pm. <a href="https://t.co/kf6bg1Gk0G">pic.twitter.com/kf6bg1Gk0G</a>—@PeelPoliceMedia