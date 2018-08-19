Skip to Main Content
Man in life-threatening condition after Etobicoke shooting
New

Man in life-threatening condition after Etobicoke shooting

A man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot in Etobicoke.

Victim, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, was transported to a trauma centre

CBC News ·
A male has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot in Etobicoke Sunday evening. (David Ritchie/CBC)

A man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot in Etobicoke Sunday evening. 

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Highway 27 and Finch Avenue West at 9:45 p.m.

Paramedics said the victim lost a lot of blood as a result of being shot.

Paramedics say the victim lost a lot of blood after being shot. (Dave Ritchie/CBC)

The victim is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s. 

He was transported to a trauma centre by paramedics. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us