Man in life-threatening condition after Etobicoke shooting

A man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot in Etobicoke Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Highway 27 and Finch Avenue West at 9:45 p.m.

Paramedics said the victim lost a lot of blood as a result of being shot.

Paramedics say the victim lost a lot of blood after being shot. (Dave Ritchie/CBC)

The victim is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.

He was transported to a trauma centre by paramedics.