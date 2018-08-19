New
Man in life-threatening condition after Etobicoke shooting
A man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot in Etobicoke.
Victim, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, was transported to a trauma centre
A man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot in Etobicoke Sunday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near Highway 27 and Finch Avenue West at 9:45 p.m.
Paramedics said the victim lost a lot of blood as a result of being shot.
The victim is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.
He was transported to a trauma centre by paramedics.