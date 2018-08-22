Male found fatally shot inside vehicle in Toronto's west end

One male is dead after Toronto police found him in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in the city's west end.

Officers were called to the Jane Street and Weston Road area shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday for reports of gunfire.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics say. The identity of the male hasn't been released.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

The male's death is the city's 65th homicide this year. According to Toronto police statistics, there have been more than 265 shootings.

But this is the second shooting in the city today and news of it came only an hour before John Tory was slated to make a campaign announcement about community safety.

Another man in his 30s was slain overnight near a Greektown sports bar — just one month after the area was rocked by a mass shooting.