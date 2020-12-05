Male and female found dead in Milton home

Two people were found dead in a home in Milton, Ont. Friday afternoon, Halton Regional Police say.

Police said in a statement they were called to a residence just after 3 p.m. near Bronte Street South and Louis St. Laurent Avenue in Milton, Ont.

Officers found the bodies of a male and a female inside the home, they said. There are no suspects and no threat to public safety, said police.

An investigation is ongoing and police say they will be providing no further details at this time.