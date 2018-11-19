Fatal Ajax crash closes stretch of Salem Road near Highway 401

A male driver is dead and another person is injured following a T-bone collision near Highway 401 in Ajax, Ont., early Monday.

A vehicle was turning onto Salem Road from the eastbound 401 off ramp around 3:15 a.m. when it collided with another vehicle, Durham Regional Police say.

A male driver of one of the vehicles was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died.

A female driver also suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Salem Road is closed in both directions from Achilles Road to north of Highway 401 due to a police investigation. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Investigators suspect alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. No charges have been laid at this time.

The collision investigation unit has closed a section of Salem Road in both directions from Achilles Road to north of Highway 401.

Ontario Provincial Police have also shut down access to and from the eastbound 401 at Salem Road.