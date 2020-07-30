Police identify man, 20, killed in Mississauga stabbing

Peel police have identified a man who died in hospital after he was stabbed in Mississauga on Tuesday night.

Ethan Nelles, 20, of Brampton, was pronounced dead in a trauma centre.

Police said they were called to the area of Battleford Road and Montevideo Road, west of Erin Mills Parkway, at about 8:23 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Nelles suffering from stab wound.

Police taped off a playground and a townhouse during the investigation.

A photo of Nelles has not been released.

Police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashboard camera video, to come forward.

No suspect information is available.

People with information can call the Peel police homicide and missing persons bureau at (905) 453-2121 ext. 3205.

A playground was behind police tape after a fatal stabbing in Mississauga on Tuesday night. ( Jeremy Cohn/CBC)