Male dies in hospital after stabbing in Mississauga
A male has died in hospital after he was stabbed in Mississauga on Tuesday night, Peel police say.
Peel police have taped off a playground and townhouse
The attack happened in the area of Battleford Road and Montevideo Road, west of Erin Mills Parkway. Police were called to the scene at 8:23 p.m.
Peel paramedics took the man to a trauma centre, where he died.
No suspect information has been released.