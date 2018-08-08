Skip to Main Content
Male stabbed to death in Scarborough
A male has died in hospital after he was stabbed in Scarborough Monday afternoon.

2 people arrested at the scene, police say

One male has died after being stabbed near Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road on May 6, 2019. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Police say they were called to Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road just after 12:15 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

The victim was found with severe injuries and rushed to hospital where he later died.

Two people were arrested at the scene and police also seized a weapon.

