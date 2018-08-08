Male stabbed to death in Scarborough
A male has died in hospital after he was stabbed in Scarborough Monday afternoon.
2 people arrested at the scene, police say
A male has died after he was stabbed in Scarborough Monday afternoon, Toronto police say.
Police say they were called to Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road just after 12:15 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
The victim was found with severe injuries and rushed to hospital where he later died.
Two people were arrested at the scene and police also seized a weapon.
Update - Male was pronounced deceased in hospital and <a href="https://twitter.com/TPSHomicide?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPSHomicide</a> have taken over the investigation, <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS43Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS43Div</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO819985?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO819985</a> ^CdK—@TPSOperations