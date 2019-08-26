Male dead, another in custody following incident in Oakville
A male is dead and another is in custody following an incident in Oakville Sunday night.
There is currently no related threat to public safety, Halton police say
A male is dead and another is in custody following an incident in Oakville Sunday night.
Halton Regional Police say they responded to a call to 911 at approximately 8:11 p.m.
Upon arrival, police and EMS found the victim with "obvious trauma."
Another male was taken into custody, police say.
Halton police say there is currently no related threat to public safety.