Male dead after North York shooting on Sunday

Toronto police say a male is dead after a shooting that took place in North Etobicoke Sunday evening.

Police say they were called to the area of Duncanwoods Drive and Finch Avenue West, east of Islington Avenue.

A male victim was found shortly after suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said life-saving measures were performed on the victim, but he was pronounced dead on scene.

The homicide unit has since taken over the investigation.

Police say they are looking for one suspect who ran into a ravine in the area.