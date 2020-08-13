Male dead after being found with signs of trauma in Brampton park

A male has died after he was found with what Peel police say were obvious signs of trauma in a Brampton park Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to Queen Mary Drive and Whispering Hills Gate, south of Sandalwoods Parkway for reports of a person with "lots of blood on him."

Officers arrived to find a male victim without vital signs. His age is not yet known.

He was transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead soon after.

The homicide and missing persons bureau has taken over the investigation.