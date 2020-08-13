Skip to Main Content
Male dead after being found with signs of trauma in Brampton park
Toronto·New

Male dead after being found with signs of trauma in Brampton park

A male has died after he was found with obvious signs of trauma in a Brampton park Thursday afternoon, Peel police say.

Victim was found with ‘lots of blood on him,’ Peel police say

CBC News ·
Shortly before 3:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to Queen Mary Drive and Whispering Hills Gate, south of Sandalwoods Parkway for reports of a person with 'lots of blood on him.' (Peel Regional Police)

A male has died after he was found with what Peel police say were obvious signs of trauma in a Brampton park Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to Queen Mary Drive and Whispering Hills Gate, south of Sandalwoods Parkway for reports of a person with "lots of blood on him."

Officers arrived to find a male victim without vital signs. His age is not yet known.

He was transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead soon after. 

The homicide and missing persons bureau has taken over the investigation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now