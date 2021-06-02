Man dead after overnight shooting in Ajax

A 29-year-old man is dead following an overnight shooting near a residence in Ajax on Wednesday, police said.

Durham Regional Police say officers were called to an address on Smith Lane, near Westney Road North, just after midnight for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a man with at least one gunshot wound.

Durham police spokesperson George Tudos says the victim was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto where he later died of his injuries.

It's unclear whether the shooting took place indoors or outside at this point, but Tudos says the incident is in relation to a residence. It is also unknown whether the shooting was targeted.

No suspect information has been released.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and is urging any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.