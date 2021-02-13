Male dead after two-vehicle crash with fuel tanker truck on Highway 401

A male has died after an overnight crash early Saturday morning involving a fuel tanker truck, paramedics say.

Paramedics say they received a call about the collision at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Highway 401 eastbound at Victoria Park Avenue.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene, paramedics confirmed.

Eastbound express lanes were closed for several hours following the crash.

A coroner and OPP traffic reconstruction team was called in.

Paramedics say the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries from the accident.