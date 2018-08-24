Man dead after a stabbing at Weston and Lawrence

A man is dead after a stabbing near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue early Friday morning, Toronto police have confirmed.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 5 a.m. where they found a victim suffering from traumatic injuries at the intersection of Weston Road and Bellevue Crescent. Two knives were also found on the road.

Paramedics said they transported a male in his 30s to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. He later died in hospital.

Weston Road is closed from Lawrence Avenue West to Weston GO station . Commuters will be able to access the station by foot from the other side of Lawrence Avenue.