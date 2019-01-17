Male dead after fail-to-remain collision involving a garbage truck in The Annex

One person was killed in a fail-to-remain collision in The Annex on Thursday night, according to police.

Police believe the driver was behind the wheel of a dump truck.

Officers were called to the area around Bathurst and Lennox streets around 9 :30 p.m. They found the male victim unconscious and not breathing, police. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The driver did not stay at the scene, police said.

Police closed the intersection for a time but it has since reopened to traffic.