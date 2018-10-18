Male cyclist killed by GO train near Milliken station

A male cyclist was struck and killed by a GO train in Markham on Thursday, according to Toronto police.

The man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, was hit near Milliken station shortly before 10 a.m., said police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante.

When officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, the man was unconscious but still breathing.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Steeles Avenue East was closed between Turff and Redlea avenues for the investigation, Arrogante said, but the road has since reopened.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the collision, which she described as "very tragic," happened at a level crossing.

She said the investigation is ongoing but indications are the collision was an accident.

Anyone with potentially useful information is asked to contact police.