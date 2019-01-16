Pedestrian dead after being struck by large truck in hit and run, police say

A pedestrian has died of injuries in hospital after being struck by a large truck in Toronto's northwest on Wednesday, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Marlee Avenue and Lawrence Avenue West shortly after 1 p.m. The intersection is near Allen Road and the Lawrence Square shopping centre.

Toronto paramedics began to perform CPR and rushed the pedestrian to hospital via an emergency run with the help of police, but the person died of their injuries there.

"The injuries were far too severe," said Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

The driver behind the wheel of the truck that hit the pedestrian failed to remain at the scene, police said.

Police looking for video

Officers are canvassing the area for security camera video and speaking to witnesses.

"We know there are traffic cams," Hopkinson said.

Initially, police had said the pedestrian was a male cyclist and the vehicle was a dump truck. However, authorities have now confirmed the victim was a pedestrian.

Anyone who witnessed anything is urged to call police.

The intersection has been closed and will remain closed for some time as officers investigate and reconstruct the collision scene.