Cyclist dies after he was struck by cement truck in Toronto

A cyclist died after he was struck by a cement truck in Toronto on Wednesday evening, police say.

Collision happened at Avenue Road and Bloor Street West

A man is dead after he was hit by a cement truck while cycling at Avenue Road and Bloor Street West on Wednesday evening. Toronto police have taped off the area. (Michael Aitkens/CBC)

The collision happened at Avenue Road and Bloor Street West. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 6:10 p.m.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the cement truck remained at the scene.

The Toronto Police traffic services department is investigating.

Officers have shut down the intersection and motorists are urged to take alternate routes. The intersection is likely to be closed for some time, police added.

