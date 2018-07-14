Man's body found floating in Lake Ontario east of Burlington Pier

The body of a male was found floating in Lake Ontario Saturday evening.

A person walking in the area after 6 p.m. reported seeing the body floating, approximately five or six metres from the shore just east of Burlington Pier, Halton Regional Police said.

Police responded along with paramedics, and the body was pulled from the water.

Investigators were on scene awaiting the arrival of the coroner.

No further details were immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Burlington Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-825-4747.