Male taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after assault at Ajax GO station

A male has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was assaulted at the GO station in Ajax on Tuesday afternoon, according to Durham Regional Police.

Police said they were alerted to the assault at 2:20 p.m. Officers were still on the scene at 4:30 p.m.

Durham Regional paramedics took the victim to a trauma centre in the Toronto area. There's no word yet on his condition.

Police have made no arrests and have yet to release any suspect information.

Metrolinx, the provincial transportation agency that runs GO Transit, said in an email on Tuesday that the station remains open for customers but one tunnel is closed as police continue to investigate.

The agency said train and bus service is running on schedule in and out of the station.

"We are fully cooperating and assisting the police with this investigation," Metrolinx said in the email.

"The safety of everyone who uses our transit network is our top priority and our thoughts are with the victim."